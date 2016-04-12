Sons of Pitches
Sons of Pitches
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0487c8c5-5096-4b7a-8cec-76ad98d1862e
Sons of Pitches Tracks
Sort by
Move
Sons of Pitches
Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Move
Last played on
Uptown Funk (Live In Session)
Sons of Pitches
Uptown Funk (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sons of Pitches Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist