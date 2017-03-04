Morgan James (born November 24, 1981) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including Motown: The Musical, Godspell, and The Addams Family.

Her first studio album, Hunter, was released by Epic Records in November 2014. On March 31, 2017, James began her multi-city "Reckless Abandon Tour" in support of her second studio album, Reckless Abandon, released on April 7, 2017.

James is also well known for her numerous musical collaborations with the Jazz collective, Postmodern Jukebox.