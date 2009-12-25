Mike BryantBorn 1 May 1960
Mike Bryant
1960-05-01
Mike Bryant Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael James Bryant (Mike Bryant) (born 1 May 1960, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England) is an English electronic musician and one of the co-founders of the electronic music group Fluke along with Jon Fugler and Mike Tournier. He first met with other members of Fluke in High Wycombe.
