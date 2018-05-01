Klaus DoldingerBorn 12 May 1936
Klaus Doldinger
Klaus Doldinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Doldinger (born 12 May 1936) is a German saxophonist known for his work in jazz and as a film music composer. He was the recipient of 1997's Bavarian Film Awards.
Das Boot
Klaus Doldinger
Das Boot
Das Boot
Sitar Beat
Klaus Doldinger
Sitar Beat
Sitar Beat
You're Breaking My Heart
Emilia Mitiku
You're Breaking My Heart
You're Breaking My Heart
Tele
Klaus Doldinger
Tele
Tele
