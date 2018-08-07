Alexandre GuilmantBorn 12 March 1838. Died 29 March 1911
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1838-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/048158fb-0a25-4d25-a287-f714f534392c
Alexandre Guilmant Biography (Wikipedia)
Félix-Alexandre Guilmant (12 March 1837 – 29 March 1911) was a French organist and composer. He was the organist of La Trinité from 1871 until 1901. A noted pedagogue, performer, and improviser, Guilmant helped found the Schola Cantorum de Paris. He was appointed as Professor of Organ at the Paris Conservatoire in 1896.
Alexandre Guilmant Tracks
Grand Choeur in D major on a Theme of Handel
March on Handel's 'Lift up your heads', Op 15
Introduction and variations on a Polish Noel [aka Infant holy infant lowly]
Symphony No.1 in D minor for organ and orchestra, Op.42 (3rd mvt)
Morceau symphonique, Op 88
Morceau Symphonique Op 88
March on a Theme of Handel's 'Lift up Your Heads' Op.15
Paraphrase on 'See the Conquering Hero Comes', Op 90
Symphony No 1
Grand Choeur in D (arr. Bonnet and Hull)
Morceau Symphonique
Sonata in D minor, Op 42 No 1 (Finale) (feat. Christopher Herrick)
Finale - Sonata no.1
Symphony No 2 for organ and orchestra (5th mvt) (feat. Alexandre Guilmant, Yan Pascal Tortelier & BBC Philharmonic)
Symphony No 2 for organ and orchestra, final movement
Sonata for organ no. 5 (Op.80) in C minor
Scherzo from Symphony No.2 for organ and orchestra
Marche-Fantasie Op.44
