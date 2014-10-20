T-Square is a Japanese jazz fusion band formed in 1978. They became famous in the late 70s and early 80s along with other Japanese bands in the genre.

Its most famous lineup included its members from 1986 to 1990: guitarist Masahiro Andoh, saxophonist/flutist/EWI player Takeshi Itoh, bassist Mitsuru Sutoh, keyboardist Hirotaka Izumi and drummer Hiroyuki Noritake. They are known for songs such as "Truth", "Japanese Soul Brothers", "Takarajima", "Omens of Love", among others. "Truth" has been used as the theme for Fuji Television's Formula One (F1) coverage from 1989 to 2000 and since 2012. A special arrangement, "Truth 21c", was used as the theme for Japan's F1 2001 and 2002, respectively, and other remixes of were used from 2003 to 2006.