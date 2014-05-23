Maria ColeBorn 1 August 1922. Died 10 July 2012
Maria Cole
1922-08-01
Maria Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Cole (née Hawkins; August 1, 1922 – July 10, 2012) was an American jazz singer and the wife of singer Nat King Cole; mother of the singer Natalie Cole.
Maria Cole Tracks
Blue Prelude
Gordon Jenkins
Blue Prelude
Blue Prelude
