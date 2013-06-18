Hey Sholay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5v3.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/047d95c6-c983-4974-bd20-6bd665bf4068
Hey Sholay Tracks
Sort by
Who Do You Really Want Me To Be
Hey Sholay
Who Do You Really Want Me To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5v3.jpglink
Who Do You Really Want Me To Be
Last played on
Wishbone
Hey Sholay
Wishbone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw1py.jpglink
Wishbone
Performer
Last played on
Burning
Hey Sholay
Burning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5v3.jpglink
Burning
Last played on
Wishbone (Wish Wish Wish)
Hey Sholay
Wishbone (Wish Wish Wish)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5v3.jpglink
Wishbone (Wish Wish Wish)
Last played on
My Blood
Hey Sholay
My Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5v3.jpglink
My Blood
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Hey Sholay
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5gwrz
BBC Studios
2012-05-16T23:53:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014pyld.jpg
16
May
2012
BBC Music Introducing: Hey Sholay
BBC Studios
Hey Sholay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist