RaVaughn Nichelle Brown is a singer-songwriter and actress from Carson, California initially signed to Ne-Yo's imprint Compound University which includes artists such as Adrienne Bailon, who later moved to Columbia Records in 2011. She is the older sister of actress Rhyon Nicole Brown. Influenced by artists like Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Beyoncé, and Nas, RaVaughn brings a unique twist to R&B mixing in pop and rock elements of her own. She has recorded demos and background vocals for multiple artists including Celine Dion, Natasha Bedingfield, Jennifer Hudson and R&B singer Brandy for whom she wrote the first single from her 2008 album Human, "Right Here (Departed)". ReVaughn released her debut EP titled Love Always… The Introduction in 2012. ReVaughn also has two singles released from her upcoming debut album Love Always – "Better Be Good" featuring D.C.-based rapper Wale, and "Best Friend".