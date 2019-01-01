James GossBritish writer and producer. Born 1974
James Goss
1974
James Goss Biography (Wikipedia)
James Goss (born 1974) is an English writer and producer, known both for his work in cult TV spin-off media, including tie-in novels and audio stories for Doctor Who and Torchwood, and for his fictional works beyond ready made universes.
