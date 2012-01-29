ThorleifsFormed 1962. Disbanded 2012
Thorleifs
1962
Thorleifs Biography (Wikipedia)
Thorleifs was a Swedish dansband, formed in 1962 in Norrhult, Kronoberg County, Sweden and led by Thorleif Torstensson. The band that sings in Swedish and many other languages, also released albums in German. It also took part in Melodifestivalen 2009 with the song "Sweet Kissin' in the Moonlight" but did not proceed into the finals.
Thorleifs Tracks
Gråt Inga Tårar
Halva Mitt Hjärta
