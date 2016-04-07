Ida KavafianBorn 29 October 1952
Ida Kavafian
1952-10-29
Ida Kavafian Biography (Wikipedia)
Ida Kavafian (Armenian: Իդա Քավաֆյան) (born October 29, 1952 in Istanbul) is an American classical violinist and violist.
Ida Kavafian Tracks
Assembly line, from Fire and Blood
Michael Daugherty
Assembly line, from Fire and Blood
Assembly line, from Fire and Blood
