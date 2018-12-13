Bugzy Malone
Aaron Davis (born 20 December 1990), better known by his stage name Bugzy Malone, is an English grime rapper from Manchester, England. Malone has been described as one of the key MCs instigating a "grime revival" moving the UK urban scene away from more commercially oriented music and the first rapper in the grime genre from Manchester to have commercial success in the UK.
Davis is currently one of the most popular grime artists in the UK following the release of his three EPs which have all landed in the UK Albums Chart top 10 with his latest release, King of the North releasing on 14 July 2017 and peaking at No. 4.
How did Bugzy Malone get clearance to use Oasis lyrics?!
Somehow Bugzy managed to get the nod from Noel Gallagher!
How did Bugzy Malone get clearance to use Oasis lyrics?!
Bugzy Malone - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
The rising star of British grime in full flow.
Bugzy Malone - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
'Manchester's on the map now - I'm documenting stories from where I'm from' Bugzy Malone on Grime's rise
'Grime is everywhere' Bugzy Malone joins Toddla T in for Annie Mac.
'Manchester's on the map now - I'm documenting stories from where I'm from' Bugzy Malone on Grime's rise
Parklife: Bugzy Malone
Bugzy Malone talks to Natalie and Michelle ahead of his Parklife set.
Parklife: Bugzy Malone
Fire in the Booth – Bugzy Malone Part 2
Bugzy Malone delivers his Fire in the Booth Part 2, for Charlie Sloth.
Fire in the Booth – Bugzy Malone Part 2
Warning
Warning
Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
Ordinary People (feat. JP Cooper)
Come Through
Come Through
Run (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Run (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Warning (1Xtra Takeover Ibiza 2018)
Warning (1Xtra Takeover Ibiza 2018)
Drama
Drama
Who Am I
Who Am I
Come Through (Clean Target)
Done His Dance
Done His Dance
Death Do Us Part (Explicit)
Through The Night (feat. DJ Luck & MC Neat)
Through The Night (feat. DJ Luck & MC Neat)
Separation
Separation
Flight
Flight
24
May
2019
24 May 2019
Bugzy Malone, Craig David, Sigma, Nina Kraviz, Andy C, Todd Terry, Loco Dice, Marco Carola, Sonny Fodera, The Black Madonna, Solardo, Denis Sulta and Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Unknown venue, London, UK
Unknown venue, London, UK
27
Jul
2019
27 Jul 2019
Bugzy Malone, Gorgon City, Holy Goof, Low Steppa, Mason Collective, Sam Divine, SASASAS and Todd Terry
Witton Woods, Blackburn, UK
Witton Woods, Blackburn, UK
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Latest Bugzy Malone News
A man missing for a year is reunited with his family after being spotted in a Bugzy Malone video.
Catch up with the absolute best clips from Later's 53rd series
Excitement, outrage and very bad spelling combine in the comments under some of BBC Music's greatest hits
Unorthodox covers, startling freestyles and wondrous moments from 1Xtra's hottest acts of the year.
