Aaron Davis (born 20 December 1990), better known by his stage name Bugzy Malone, is an English grime rapper from Manchester, England. Malone has been described as one of the key MCs instigating a "grime revival" moving the UK urban scene away from more commercially oriented music and the first rapper in the grime genre from Manchester to have commercial success in the UK.

Davis is currently one of the most popular grime artists in the UK following the release of his three EPs which have all landed in the UK Albums Chart top 10 with his latest release, King of the North releasing on 14 July 2017 and peaking at No. 4.