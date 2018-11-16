Perry Pak Hin So (蘇柏軒) is an orchestral conductor. Between 2008 and 2012 he was the Assistant, subsequently Associate Conductor of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2009/10 he was a conducting fellow of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Born in Hong Kong in 1982, So graduated from Yale University with a degree in Comparative Literature, where he began his conducting studies, leading the Saybrook Orchestra and the Opera Theatre of Yale College. He subsequently studied with Gustav Meier at the Peabody Institute.

In April 2008 So received the first and special prizes at the Fifth International Prokofiev Conducting Competition in Saint Petersburg, Russia. His 2012 recording of American violin concertos with German violinist Alexander Gilman [de] and the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra was awarded a Diapason d'Or. He was Musical America's New Artist of the Month for October 2009, and his mentors include Edo de Waart and Esa-Pekka Salonen. He also worked with Gustavo Dudamel, John Adams, Lorin Maazel, Raphael Frühbeck de Burgos and Herbert Blomstedt during his residency with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.