Loudest WhisperFormed 1968
Loudest Whisper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04740936-89fc-47ea-96a6-6769aca878ea
Loudest Whisper Biography (Wikipedia)
Loudest Whisper are an Irish folk rock/progressive folk group formed in the early 1970s and led by songwriter and guitarist Brian O'Reilly. They are best known for their 1974 debut album, The Children of Lir, a folk opera based on the Irish legend of the same name. The original LP release of the album became one of the most sought after records in Ireland, and ranks among the top 100 rarest records in the world.
Loudest Whisper made several albums and over a dozen singles. The group became dormant in the mid-1980s, but reformed in the mid-1990s with a revival of The Children of Lir. They released a new album in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loudest Whisper Tracks
Sort by
Colour of Time
Loudest Whisper
Colour of Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colour of Time
Last played on
Kanon
Loudest Whisper
Kanon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kanon
Last played on
Loudest Whisper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist