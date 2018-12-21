Dénes Gulyás (born March 31, 1954) is a Hungarian tenor. A native of Budapest, he studied at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in that city. He had an international career in the 1970s, and sang at the Metropolitan Opera, among other houses; one of his performances there, a Manon in which he replaced Neil Shicoff as Des Grieux to the Manon of Catherine Malfitano, was broadcast live as part of the company's Saturday radio broadcast series.

He was also a member of Parliament, representing the Fidesz party, between 2006 and 2014.