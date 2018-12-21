Dénes GulyásTenor. Born 31 March 1954
Dénes Gulyás
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1954-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0470ad21-5b2a-4888-affc-1a132524615a
Dénes Gulyás Biography (Wikipedia)
Dénes Gulyás (born March 31, 1954) is a Hungarian tenor. A native of Budapest, he studied at the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in that city. He had an international career in the 1970s, and sang at the Metropolitan Opera, among other houses; one of his performances there, a Manon in which he replaced Neil Shicoff as Des Grieux to the Manon of Catherine Malfitano, was broadcast live as part of the company's Saturday radio broadcast series.
He was also a member of Parliament, representing the Fidesz party, between 2006 and 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dénes Gulyás Tracks
Sort by
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
Franz Lehár
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0ry.jpglink
Aria "Nem szeret igy teged mas" from 'Paganini'
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Rodolphe's aria ("Your tiny hand is frozen")
Giacomo Puccini
Rodolphe's aria ("Your tiny hand is frozen")
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Rodolphe's aria ("Your tiny hand is frozen")
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
The Barber of Seville (Act 1: 'Saper bramate'... 'Non dubitar, o Figaro')
Giovanni Paisiello
The Barber of Seville (Act 1: 'Saper bramate'... 'Non dubitar, o Figaro')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45r.jpglink
The Barber of Seville (Act 1: 'Saper bramate'... 'Non dubitar, o Figaro')
Last played on
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
Hector Berlioz
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Edgar's aria ('Lucia di Lammermoor')
Gaetano Donizetti
Edgar's aria ('Lucia di Lammermoor')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Edgar's aria ('Lucia di Lammermoor')
Last played on
Törek/Tassilo's Aria (Komm Zigany) from Grafin Mariza
Imre Kálmán
Törek/Tassilo's Aria (Komm Zigany) from Grafin Mariza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v630x.jpglink
Törek/Tassilo's Aria (Komm Zigany) from Grafin Mariza
Last played on
Magnificat and Et exsultavit, from Magnificat in B flat major
Marta Szucs, Budapest Madrigal Choir, Budapest Strings, Ferenc Szekeres, Giovanni Battista Sammartini, Klára Takács & Dénes Gulyás
Magnificat and Et exsultavit, from Magnificat in B flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magnificat and Et exsultavit, from Magnificat in B flat major
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist