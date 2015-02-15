Robert Alexander Scobey Jr. (December 9, 1916 – June 12, 1963) was an American jazz musician. He was born in Tucumcari, New Mexico and died in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

He began his career playing in dance orchestras and nightclubs in the 1930s. In 1938, he worked as second trumpeter for Lu Watters in the Yerba Buena Jazz Band. By 1949, he was leading his own band under the name Bob Scobey's Frisco Band. From 1950 the group continued to play a three-year residency at the Victor & Roxie's, where their popularity grew.[citation needed] Clancy Hayes joined the band to sing, play banjo and had his own compositions such as "Huggin' and a Chalkin'" recorded. The collaboration recorded over two hundred tracks until he left in 1959 to follow a solo career.[citation needed]

The Frisco Band was broadcast in 1952 and 1953 on Rusty Draper's television show. In 1953, Louis Armstrong sang with them at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. From 1954-57, African-American blues singer Lizzie Miles recorded and toured with the band.