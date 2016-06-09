František DrdlaBorn 28 November 1868. Died 3 September 1944
František Drdla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1868-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04616df7-a1ed-4b51-a91f-a2c4875fab8c
František Drdla Biography (Wikipedia)
František Alois Drdla (Germanized as Franz Drdla; 28 November 1868 – 3 September 1944) was a prominent Czech concert violinist and composer of light music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
František Drdla Tracks
Sort by
Souvenir
František Drdla
Souvenir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Souvenir
Last played on
František Drdla Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist