Aly & Fila are an Egyptian trance music duo made up of Aly El Sayed Amr Fathalah (a.k.a. Aly) and Fadi Wassef Naguib (a.k.a. Fila). They host an Internet radio show called Future Sound of Egypt, and are the founders of the label of the same name. The duo has played events across the world including Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Global Gathering, and Luminosity Beach Festival. In 2011, their track "We Control The Sunlight," which featured the vocals of Jwaydan Moyine was chosen as "Tune of the Year" on Armin Van Buuren's show A State of Trance. Again in 2016, their track "Unbreakable," with Roger Shah and vocals by Susana, was chosen as "Tune of the Year" on A State of Trance.

While both continue to produce music together, only Fadi currently goes on tour since Aly suffered a severe ear injury while performing and was advised to avoid loud music or risk losing the hearing in that ear altogether. Since then, Fadi has played events and festivals like Cream at Amnesia in Ibiza, Electric Daisy Carnival, Creamfields, Ministry of Sound and Stereosonic.