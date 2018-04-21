Sandra Cristina Frederico de Sá (born August 27, 1955) is a Brazilian singer and songwriter.

Sandra was born in the Pilares neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the daughter of Jurema and Nonô de Sá. Sandra's maternal grandfather, Manoel, was from Cabo Verde.

According to a DNA test, Sandra is 96.7% Black African, 2.1% European, and 1.1% Amerindian.