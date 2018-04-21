Sandra de SáBorn 27 August 1955
Sandra de Sá
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-08-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04547553-efb6-4be3-8190-37a76a1a4e35
Sandra de Sá Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Cristina Frederico de Sá (born August 27, 1955) is a Brazilian singer and songwriter.
Sandra was born in the Pilares neighborhood, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, the daughter of Jurema and Nonô de Sá. Sandra's maternal grandfather, Manoel, was from Cabo Verde.
According to a DNA test, Sandra is 96.7% Black African, 2.1% European, and 1.1% Amerindian.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandra de Sá Tracks
Sort by
Guarde Minha Voz
Sandra de Sá
Guarde Minha Voz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guarde Minha Voz
Last played on
Olhos
Sandra de Sá
Olhos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Olhos
Last played on
Sandra de Sá Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist