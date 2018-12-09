Reshma (c.1947 – 3 November 2013), Sitara-e-Imtiaz, was a renowned folk singer of Pakistan, who was also very popular in India. She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan, after suffering from throat cancer for several years.

Reshma (Urdu: ریشماں‬‎; c.1947 – 3 November 2013), was a Pakistani folk singer. Awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Distinction), the third highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan among other honours, she is remembered for folk songs and her powerful singing voice. Born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara household, her family rehabilitated to Karachi after the Partition of India.

Discovered by a local producer at the age of twelve while singing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh, Reshma went on to record various folk songs for such labels as the Pakistan Radio. Her first project with the company "Laal Meri" was an instant hit and she was catapulted to fame with several television appearances in the 1960s.

Reshma went on to record songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry. Some of her most memorable songs include "Laal Meri", "Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera", "Ankhiyan No Rehen De" and "Lambi Judai" among others. She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan, after suffering from throat cancer for several years.