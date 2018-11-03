Miles OkazakiAmerican Guitarist and composer. Born 18 December 1974
Miles Okazaki
1974-12-18
Miles Okazaki Biography (Wikipedia)
Miles Okazaki (born 1974) is an American guitarist and composer. He lives in Brooklyn, New York. Okazaki is currently assistant professor of jazz guitar at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Miles Okazaki Tracks
Spiral
Spiral
Round Midnight
Round Midnight
Dozens
Dozens
Black Bolt
Black Bolt
