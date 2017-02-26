The StandsFormed 2002. Disbanded 2005
The Stands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0452a81f-537a-403d-a8bc-ab7921439bcb
The Stands Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stands were an English alternative rock band, formed in 2002 in Liverpool. The band was composed of singer-songwriter Howie Payne, guitarist Luke Thomson, bassist Dean Ravera and drummer Steve Pilgrim.
They released two albums, before Pilgrim and Thomson left the band following the release of their second album. The band toured the album with drummer Graeme Robinson and guitarist Paul Molloy. They split up in November 2005, shortly after parting ways with their label Echo Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stands Tracks
Sort by
She Speaks of these things
The Stands
She Speaks of these things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Speaks of these things
Last played on
Do It Like You Like
The Stands
Do It Like You Like
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5lfz.jpglink
Do It Like You Like
Last played on
Here She Comes Again
The Stands
Here She Comes Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Here She Comes Again
Last played on
I Need You
The Stands
I Need You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need You
Last played on
When The Night Falls In
The Stands
When The Night Falls In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Night Falls In
Last played on
The Stands Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist