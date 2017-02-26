The Stands were an English alternative rock band, formed in 2002 in Liverpool. The band was composed of singer-songwriter Howie Payne, guitarist Luke Thomson, bassist Dean Ravera and drummer Steve Pilgrim.

They released two albums, before Pilgrim and Thomson left the band following the release of their second album. The band toured the album with drummer Graeme Robinson and guitarist Paul Molloy. They split up in November 2005, shortly after parting ways with their label Echo Records.