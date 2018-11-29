Jacqui SharkeyCountry singer-songwriter
Jacqui Sharkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04524bcb-0316-4bbc-92bb-15bb3d331a9b
Jacqui Sharkey Tracks
Sort by
Take Me To Paris
Jacqui Sharkey
Take Me To Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me To Paris
Last played on
The Whole Of The Moon
Jacqui Sharkey
The Whole Of The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whole Of The Moon
Last played on
Sand And Water
Jacqui Sharkey
Sand And Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sand And Water
Last played on
Outbound Plane
Jacqui Sharkey
Outbound Plane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outbound Plane
Last played on
Midnight Symphony
Jacqui Sharkey
Midnight Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Symphony
Last played on
A Soft Place to Fall
Jacqui Sharkey
A Soft Place to Fall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arabica Blues
Jacqui Sharkey
Arabica Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arabica Blues
Last played on
Let The Sun Shine On Me
Jacqui Sharkey
Let The Sun Shine On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Jacqui Sharkey
I'll Be Home for Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame It On Your Heart
Jacqui Sharkey
Blame It On Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blame It On Your Heart
Last played on
Love Will Keep Us Alive
Jacqui Sharkey
Love Will Keep Us Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Shirt
Jacqui Sharkey
This Shirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Shirt
Last played on
Dance With The One
Jacqui Sharkey
Dance With The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance With The One
Last played on
Dimming Of The Day
Jacqui Sharkey
Dimming Of The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dimming Of The Day
Last played on
I Was a Bird
Jacqui Sharkey
I Was a Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Was a Bird
Last played on
My Perfect Storm
Jacqui Sharkey
My Perfect Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Perfect Storm
Last played on
The Dawning Of The Day
Jacqui Sharkey
The Dawning Of The Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dawning Of The Day
Last played on
If I Had You
Jacqui Sharkey
If I Had You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had You
Last played on
When I Dream
Jacqui Sharkey
When I Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Dream
Last played on
Jacqui Sharkey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist