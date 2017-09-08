KaS Product is a French electronic duo. Their music has been considered part of the French cold wave and electropunk movements. Formed in 1980, the duo consists of Spatsz on electronics and rhythm machines with Mona Soyoc on guitar, vocals and piano. Spatsz worked at a psychiatric hospital previously while Mona worked with a jazz band before meeting Spatsz.

Their music is done in a similar minimal electronics and vocal style akin to Suicide and Soft Cell.

Their first and second albums were re-released with bonus tracks. Try Out was re-released with five bonus tracks: "Mind", "Seven", "Doctor Insane", "In Need", and "Malena". By Pass was re-released with four bonus tracks: "Scape", "Sweet & Sour", "Crash" and "Party". All of the tracks on both CDs have been remastered.