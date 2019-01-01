ThundercatBorn 19 October 1984
Thundercat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04y0wmb.jpg
1984-10-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/044fd265-79dd-43eb-afc4-8b20becf7e17
Thundercat Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Lee Bruner (born October 19, 1984), better known by his stage name Thundercat, is an American multi-genre bass guitarist, record producer, singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. First coming to prominence as a member of crossover thrash band Suicidal Tendencies, he has since released four solo studio albums and is noted for his work with producer Flying Lotus and his appearance on Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly. In 2016, Thundercat won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his work on the track "These Walls" from To Pimp a Butterfly.
Thundercat Performances & Interviews
- Thundercathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v6xp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056v6xp.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Thundercat's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056vhk0
Thundercat
- Thundercathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0wp0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04y0wp0.jpg2017-04-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Thundercat's set at 6 Music Festival 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04y1c5n
Thundercat
Thundercat Tracks
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus)
Thundercat
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tn5p6.jpglink
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD & Flying Lotus)
Tunnels In The Air (feat. Thundercat)
Louis Cole
Tunnels In The Air (feat. Thundercat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06lj0qc.jpglink
Tunnels In The Air (feat. Thundercat)
Them Changes
Thundercat
Them Changes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sxky4.jpglink
Them Changes
Heartbreaks + Setbacks
Thundercat
Heartbreaks + Setbacks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
Heartbreaks + Setbacks
MmmHmm (feat. Thundercat)
Flying Lotus
MmmHmm (feat. Thundercat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy8x.jpglink
MmmHmm (feat. Thundercat)
Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)
Thundercat
Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sxky4.jpglink
Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)
King of the Hill
Thundercat
King of the Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
King of the Hill
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
Thundercat
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD)
DMT (Live at Maida Vale, 17 Aug 2011) (feat. Thundercat)
Austin Peralta
DMT (Live at Maida Vale, 17 Aug 2011) (feat. Thundercat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
DMT (Live at Maida Vale, 17 Aug 2011) (feat. Thundercat)
Final Fight
Thundercat
Final Fight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y0wmb.jpglink
Final Fight
Playlists featuring Thundercat
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/ab29hn
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T00:31:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056v6x8.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e368gw/acts/apbxp6
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-25T00:31:04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04y0wmf.jpg
25
Mar
2017
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
