Monica Aspelund Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Aspelund (born 16 July 1946 in Vaasa) is a Finnish singer. She is the older sister of Ami Aspelund.
Lapponia (Finland)
Monica Aspelund
Lapponia (Finland)
Lapponia (Finland)
