Billy WalkerBorn 14 January 1929. Died 21 May 2006
Billy Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/044df3e9-9b40-450c-b347-9ef6c964b313
Billy Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
William Marvin Walker (January 14, 1929 – May 21, 2006) was an American country music singer and guitarist best known for his 1962 hit, "Charlie's Shoes". Nicknamed The Tall Texan, Walker had more than 30 charted records during a nearly 60-year career; and was a longtime member of the Grand Ole Opry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Walker Tracks
Sort by
My Last Cigarette
Billy Walker
My Last Cigarette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Last Cigarette
Last played on
Cross The Brazos At Waco
Billy Walker
Cross The Brazos At Waco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cross The Brazos At Waco
Last played on
She Goes Walking Through My Mind
Billy Walker
She Goes Walking Through My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Goes Walking Through My Mind
Last played on
Charlie's Shoes
Billy Walker
Charlie's Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charlie's Shoes
Last played on
She Don't Make Me Cry
Billy Walker
She Don't Make Me Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Don't Make Me Cry
Last played on
Funny How Time Slips Away
Billy Walker
Funny How Time Slips Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funny How Time Slips Away
Last played on
The Gun, The Gold , The Girl
Billy Walker
The Gun, The Gold , The Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gun, The Gold , The Girl
Last played on
Ive Got Leavin On My Mind
Billy Walker
Ive Got Leavin On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To The Wall
Billy Walker
Back To The Wall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back To The Wall
Last played on
Coffee Brown Eyes
Billy Walker
Coffee Brown Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coffee Brown Eyes
Last played on
Thank You For Calling
Billy Walker
Thank You For Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thank You For Calling
Last played on
Till I Drink Milwaukee Dry
Billy Walker
Till I Drink Milwaukee Dry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carlena & Jose Gomez
Billy Walker
Carlena & Jose Gomez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carlena & Jose Gomez
Last played on
The Cowboy
Billy Walker
The Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cowboy
Last played on
Sundown Mary
Billy Walker
Sundown Mary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sundown Mary
Last played on
Leavin' On My Mind
Billy Walker
Leavin' On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leavin' On My Mind
Last played on
Billy Walker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist