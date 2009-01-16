The BishopsChristian vocal group
The Bishops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/044c4a49-5f56-41de-b47c-303a821a699b
The Bishops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bishops are a British indie rock band from London, UK, who formed in 2002. The band has released three albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bishops Tracks
Sort by
If You Leave Today
The Bishops
If You Leave Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Leave Today
Last played on
The Bishops Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist