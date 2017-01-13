Henry Méndez
Henry Méndez (full name Henry Antonio Méndez Reynoso) (born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) is a Dominican / Spanish singer, songwriter and record producer of reggaeton, rap, Latin house and dance now based in Spain. He is known for solo hits and collaborations with various artists. He rose to fame after his collaboration with Spanish DJ and producer Jose de Rico which launched him internationally with dance hits like "Te fuiste", "Rayos de sol" and "Noche de estrellas".
His renditions have been included in several Latin dance compilations and his songs are played in Europe, Latin America and internationally. He is signed to Roster Music record label.
