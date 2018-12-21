Stuart DuncanBorn 14 April 1964
Stuart Duncan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-04-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04488675-7446-4cae-89cf-82c0ca069ed6
Stuart Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Duncan (born April 14, 1964) is an American bluegrass musician who plays the fiddle, mandolin, guitar and banjo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stuart Duncan Tracks
Sort by
Winter Wonderland
Stuart Duncan
Winter Wonderland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Paradise
Jim Rooney, John Prine, Kenny Malone, Philip Donnelly, Roy Huskey, Jr., Sam Bush & Stuart Duncan
Paradise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr0t.jpglink
Paradise
Last played on
Miles to Go
Stuart Duncan
Miles to Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miles to Go
Last played on
Quarter Chicken Dark
Edgar Meyer
Quarter Chicken Dark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Quarter Chicken Dark
Last played on
WINTER WONDERLAND
Rob Ickes
WINTER WONDERLAND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WINTER WONDERLAND
Last played on
Fiddle Blast: The Teetotaller; Lorn Macdonald's Reel; High Road to Linton
Aly Bain
Fiddle Blast: The Teetotaller; Lorn Macdonald's Reel; High Road to Linton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Fiddle Blast: The Teetotaller; Lorn Macdonald's Reel; High Road to Linton
Last played on
Here And Heaven
Yo‐Yo Ma
Here And Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031gxkb.jpglink
Here And Heaven
Last played on
Lee Highway Blues
Stuart Duncan
Lee Highway Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lee Highway Blues
Last played on
Playlists featuring Stuart Duncan
Stuart Duncan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist