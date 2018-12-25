David FosterCanadian music producer, arranger and composer. Born 1 November 1949
David Foster
1949-11-01
David Foster Biography (Wikipedia)
David Walter Foster, OC, OBC (born November 1, 1949), is a Canadian musician, record producer, composer, songwriter, and arranger. He has been a producer for musicians including Chaka Khan, Alice Cooper, Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, Toni Braxton, Michael Bublé, Chicago, Natalie Cole, Celine Dion, Kenny G, Josh Groban, Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Kenny Rogers, Seal, Rod Stewart, Jake Zyrus, Donna Summer, Olivia Newton-John, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Michael Jackson, Peter Cetera, Cheryl Lynn and Barbra Streisand. Foster has won 16 Grammy Awards from 47 nominations. He was the chairman of Verve Records from 2012 to 2016.
Carol Of The Bells
David Foster
Carol Of The Bells
Carol Of The Bells
Love Theme From "St Elmo's Fire"
David Foster
Love Theme From "St Elmo's Fire"
Love Theme From "St Elmo's Fire"
The Girl Is Mine
Louis Johnson, Steve Lukather, David Paich, Dean Parks, Greg Phillinganes, Jeff Porcaro, Gerald Vinci, David Foster, Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney
The Girl Is Mine
The Girl Is Mine
I Have Nothing
David Foster
I Have Nothing
I Have Nothing
Water Fountain
David Foster
Water Fountain
Water Fountain
St Elmo's Fire (Love Theme)
David Foster
St Elmo's Fire (Love Theme)
St Elmo's Fire (Love Theme)
