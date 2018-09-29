Justin CurrieBorn 11 December 1964
Justin Currie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02t31z1.jpg
1964-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/043fac0c-5e97-443d-b39b-2df54ee619d2
Justin Currie Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Robert Currie (born 11 December 1964). He is a Scottish singer and songwriter, best known as a founding member of the band Del Amitri and, along with Iain Harvie, is one of only two members of the group to be present throughout its entire existence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justin Currie Performances & Interviews
- Justin Currie and The Pallbearers - I Love The Seahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057dgw9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057dgw9.jpg2017-06-30T13:53:56.000ZBrand new song performed live for The Quay Sessions with Roddy Harthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057dgr0
Justin Currie and The Pallbearers - I Love The Sea
- Justin Curriehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562vzh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0562vzh.jpg2017-06-19T09:32:00.000ZJustin Currie on 25 years since Del Amitri's Change Everything & his new solo albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056b9kp
Justin Currie
- Justin Currie Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h0s4n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h0s4n.jpg2016-11-29T12:27:00.000ZRoddy Hart is joined by Justin Currie, former frontman of Del Amitri.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jbz12
Justin Currie Interview
- Justin Currie live in sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fdbnw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01fdbnw.jpg2013-08-18T14:31:00.000ZJustin Currie performs two songs for Sir Terry Wogan, live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01fdcmt
Justin Currie live in session
Justin Currie Tracks
Sort by
Saved By Your Presence
Andy Alston
Saved By Your Presence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Saved By Your Presence
Last played on
Crybabies
Justin Currie
Crybabies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Crybabies
Last played on
What Is Love For?
Justin Currie
What Is Love For?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
What Is Love For?
Last played on
This Is My Kingdom Now
Justin Currie
This Is My Kingdom Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
This Is My Kingdom Now
Last played on
Fallen Trees
Justin Currie
Fallen Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Fallen Trees
Last played on
I'll Leave It To You
Justin Currie
I'll Leave It To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
I'll Leave It To You
Last played on
Failing To See
Justin Currie
Failing To See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Failing To See
Last played on
The Dead Sea
Justin Currie
The Dead Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
The Dead Sea
Last played on
Hey Polly
Justin Currie
Hey Polly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Hey Polly
Last played on
I Love The Sea
Justin Currie
I Love The Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
I Love The Sea
Performer
Last played on
Two People
Justin Currie
Two People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Two People
Last played on
Sydney Harbour Bridge
Justin Currie
Sydney Harbour Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Sydney Harbour Bridge
Last played on
My Name Is God
Justin Currie
My Name Is God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
My Name Is God
Last played on
Can't Let Go Of Her Now
Justin Currie
Can't Let Go Of Her Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Can't Let Go Of Her Now
Last played on
If I Ever Loved You
Justin Currie
If I Ever Loved You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
If I Ever Loved You
Last played on
Bend To My Will
Justin Currie
Bend To My Will
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Bend To My Will
Last played on
No Surrender
Justin Currie
No Surrender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
No Surrender
Last played on
Every Song's The Same
Justin Currie
Every Song's The Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Every Song's The Same
Last played on
Every Song's The Same (Radio 2 Session, 5 Jan 2014)
Justin Currie
Every Song's The Same (Radio 2 Session, 5 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Justin Currie
I Hate Myself for Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Last played on
A Man With Nothing to Do
Justin Currie
A Man With Nothing to Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
A Man With Nothing to Do
Last played on
Priscilla
Justin Currie
Priscilla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t31z1.jpglink
Priscilla
Last played on
Playlists featuring Justin Currie
Justin Currie Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist