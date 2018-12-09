Di Genius (real name Stephen McGregor, born 6 January 1990) is a Grammy Award Winning music producer, singer, and songwriter from kingston, Jamaica. Di Genius comes from a musical family—his father is legendary veteran reggae artist Freddie McGregor and his siblings, Daniel "Chino" McGregor and Yeshemabeth "Shema" McGregor, are also singers. While Di Genius was primarily known for producing riddims out of his "Big Ship" recording studio, he has gone on to produce and write songs for international artists such as Sean Paul, Drake , Nelly Furtado , Lianne La Havas, Shakira, among others.The New York Times Named him a "Reggae Veteran At The Age of 18" in 2008

In 2017, Billboard.com listed Di Genius as one of the producers who brought dancehall back to mainstream, noting his work on Drake's Hit song "Controlla" off the multi-platinum selling album Views.

His work is also featured on multiple Grammy Awards nominated albums