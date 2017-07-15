Phase is a UK-based rock band formed in Larissa, Greece in 2003. It was founded by Thanos Grigoriou, who was performing and recording with various members until the line-up was completed in 2011, with the addition of Damos Harharidis and Vasilis Liapis. They debuted with their digital single Perdition under Microsoft’s "Playlist Seven" co-promotion campaign for the release of Windows 7, which was followed by two full-length albums In Consequence and the Wait.