PhaseUK based rock band. Formed 16 December 2004
2004-12-16
Phase Biography (Wikipedia)
Phase is a UK-based rock band formed in Larissa, Greece in 2003. It was founded by Thanos Grigoriou, who was performing and recording with various members until the line-up was completed in 2011, with the addition of Damos Harharidis and Vasilis Liapis. They debuted with their digital single Perdition under Microsoft’s "Playlist Seven" co-promotion campaign for the release of Windows 7, which was followed by two full-length albums In Consequence and the Wait.
Point of You, Too
Point of You
Point of You
2
Feb
2019
Phase
Musiclounge, Middlesbrough, UK
