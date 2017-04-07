Harriet CohenBorn 2 December 1895. Died 13 November 1967
Harriet Cohen
1895-12-02
Harriet Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Harriet Pearl Alice Cohen CBE (2 December 1895 – 13 November 1967) was a British pianist.
Harriet Cohen Tracks
'Ertödt' uns durch dein' Güte', Chorale from Cantata No. 22, BWV22
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Ertodt' uns durch dein' Gute (Sanctify us by thy goodness)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Performer
Last played on
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op 84
Harriet Cohen
Last played on
Cornish Rhapsody
Harriet Cohen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1956: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1956-09-06T00:29:41
6
Sep
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
1954-09-02T00:29:41
2
Sep
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1951: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-09T00:29:41
9
Aug
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1950-07-25T00:29:41
25
Jul
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1948–9: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1948-01-15T00:29:41
15
Jan
1948
Winter Proms 1948–9: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
