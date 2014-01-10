Cotton JonesFormed 2005
Cotton Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04380c85-62e3-402e-9c6e-520f6d16a553
Cotton Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Cotton Jones (formerly The Cotton Jones Basket Ride) is an indie folk band, with elements of psychedelic folk, dream pop, baroque pop, and Americana, based in Cumberland, Maryland and currently signed to Suicide Squeeze Records.
Michael Nau (born October 31, 1984) is the lead singer-songwriter and plays guitar, Whitney McGraw (born July 20, 1986) is on keyboards, organ, and electronic autoharp, Todd Gowans (born February 4, 1986) is on lead electric guitar, and Greg Bender is on bass.
The signature sound of the band is Michael Nau and his wife Whitney McGraw's ethereal vocals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cotton Jones Tracks
Sort by
Somehow To Keep It Going
Cotton Jones
Somehow To Keep It Going
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somehow To Keep It Going
Last played on
Cotton Jones Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist