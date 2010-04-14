AmampondoFormed 1979
Amampondo
1979
Amampondo Biography
Amampondo is a South African percussion ensemble that was started by Dizu Plaatjies in Langa, Cape Town in 1979. The name in Mpondo means people of Mpondo or Pondoland, a kingdom in the Eastern Cape where most of the band's members grew up. The other founding members were Simpiwe Matole; Michael Ludonga; Mzwandile Qotoyi; Leo Mbizela and Mandla Lande. National Geographic called them "one of the most interesting and experimental groups in South Africa".g
Qongqotthwane (The Click Song)
