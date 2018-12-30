The Band of LoveUK Folk luminaries collaborate to cover disco classics
The Band of Love
Love Don't Live Here Anymore (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Love Don't Live Here Anymore (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Night Fever (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Night Fever (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Gimme The Night (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Gimme The Night (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Gimme The Night
Gimme The Night
Gimme The Night
Gimme Me The Night
Gimme Me The Night
Gimme Me The Night
We Are Family (Live in Hyde Park, 2018)
We Are Family (Live in Hyde Park, 2018)
I'll Put You Together Again (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
I'll Put You Together Again (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Born To Be Alive (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Born To Be Alive (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
We Are Family (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
We Are Family (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Love Don't Live Here Anymore
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2018
Hyde Park
2018-09-09T23:35:58
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2018
Hyde Park
