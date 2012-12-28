Francis BlancheBorn 21 July 1919. Died 6 July 1974
Francis Blanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/043431a9-1234-4d2e-bf17-673ff9000280
Francis Blanche Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis-Jean Blanche, known as "Francis Blanche" (20 July 1921 – 6 July 1974) was a French actor, singer, humorist and author. He was a very popular figure on stage, radio and in films, during the 1950s and 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Francis Blanche Tracks
Sort by
Noel Blanc (feat. Irving Berlin & Francis Blanche)
Jacqueline François
Noel Blanc (feat. Irving Berlin & Francis Blanche)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvj.jpglink
Noel Blanc (feat. Irving Berlin & Francis Blanche)
Last played on
Francis Blanche Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist