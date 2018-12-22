Magazine70s/80s UK post-punk/new wave band. Formed 1977
Magazine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdm4.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/043324ca-100d-48ce-8c7c-fd015afc103b
Magazine Biography (Wikipedia)
Magazine were an English post-punk band active from 1977 to 1981, then again from 2009 to 2011. The band was formed by Howard Devoto after leaving punk band Buzzcocks in early 1977. Devoto had decided to create a more progressive and less "traditional" rock band.
Magazine reunited in 2009 for a UK tour, with almost all the remaining members of the "classic" lineup, with the exception of guitarist John McGeoch, who died in 2004. He was replaced by Noko, who had played with Devoto in Luxuria. Magazine released an album of new material, No Thyself, in October 2011, followed by a short UK tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Magazine Tracks
Sort by
Shot By Both Sides
Magazine
Shot By Both Sides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Shot By Both Sides
Last played on
About The Weather
Magazine
About The Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
About The Weather
Last played on
A Song From Under The Floorboards
Magazine
A Song From Under The Floorboards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
A Song From Under The Floorboards
Last played on
Because You're Frightened
Magazine
Because You're Frightened
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Because You're Frightened
Last played on
The Light Pours Out Of Me
Magazine
The Light Pours Out Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
The Light Pours Out Of Me
Last played on
Definitive Gaze
Magazine
Definitive Gaze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Definitive Gaze
Last played on
Twenty Years Ago / Definative Gaze
Magazine
Twenty Years Ago / Definative Gaze
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Twenty Years Ago / Definative Gaze
Model Worker
Magazine
Model Worker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Model Worker
Give Me Everything
Magazine
Give Me Everything
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Give Me Everything
Permafrost
Magazine
Permafrost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Permafrost
Last played on
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Magazine
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Last played on
20 Years Ago - BBC Session 07/01/1980
Magazine
20 Years Ago - BBC Session 07/01/1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
20 Years Ago - BBC Session 07/01/1980
Last played on
Model Worker - BBC Session 07/01/1980
Magazine
Model Worker - BBC Session 07/01/1980
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Model Worker - BBC Session 07/01/1980
Last played on
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Barry Adamson
A Song From Under the Floorboards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv97.jpglink
A Song From Under the Floorboards
Last played on
Touch and Go
Magazine
Touch and Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
Touch and Go
Last played on
You Never Knew Me
Magazine
You Never Knew Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
You Never Knew Me
Last played on
The Great Man's Secrets
Magazine
The Great Man's Secrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdm4.jpglink
The Great Man's Secrets
Last played on
Playlists featuring Magazine
Magazine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist