Eck RobertsonBorn 20 November 1887. Died 15 February 1975
Eck Robertson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1887-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/043177dd-a46a-48e6-91fa-1e7d7c199a71
Eck Robertson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Campbell "Eck" Robertson (born November 20, 1887 in Delaney, Arkansas, died February 15, 1975 in Borger, Texas) was an American fiddle player, mostly known for commercially recording the first country music songs in 1922 with Henry Gilliland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eck Robertson Tracks
Sort by
Arkansas Traveler
Eck Robertson
Arkansas Traveler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arkansas Traveler
Performer
Last played on
Eck Robertson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist