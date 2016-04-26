Russell DeCarleBorn 31 May 1954
Russell DeCarle
1954-05-31
Russell DeCarle Tracks
Don't Ask The Question
Don't Ask The Question
Girl With The Golden Hair
Girl With The Golden Hair
Baby Dont Come Round Here Anymore
Baby Dont Come Round Here Anymore
Shooting Star
Shooting Star
Fingernail Moon
Fingernail Moon
East of the Sun, West of the Moon
East of the Sun, West of the Moon
No Rule, No School For Love
No Rule, No School For Love
