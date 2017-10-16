Khánh LyBorn 6 March 1945
Khánh Ly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1945-03-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04300279-ca06-4a36-aacb-49a14a994094
Khánh Ly Biography (Wikipedia)
Khánh Ly (born as Nguyễn Lệ Mai (Mai Nguyen) on 6 March 1945 in Hanoi) is a Vietnamese singer. She performed many songs written by Vietnamese composer Trịnh Công Sơn and rose to fame in the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Khánh Ly Tracks
Sort by
Uot Mi
Khánh Ly
Uot Mi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uot Mi
Last played on
Khánh Ly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist