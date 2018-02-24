Allan GrayBorn 23 February 1909. Died 10 September 1973
Allan Gray
1909-02-23
Allan Gray Biography
Józef Żmigrod (February 23, 1902 – September 10, 1973), better known by his stage name, Allan Gray, was a Polish composer, best known for his film scores.
Allan Gray Tracks
The African Queen (1952): Queen's and Love Themes
The African Queen (1952): Queen's and Love Themes
A Matter Of Life And Death(1946) - Prelude
A Matter Of Life And Death(1946) - Prelude
Conductor
Conductor
THE AFRICAN QUEEN (1951): Queen's Theme/Love Theme
THE AFRICAN QUEEN (1951): Queen's Theme/Love Theme
Conductor
Conductor
A Matter of Life and Death (1957) - Stairway to Heaven
A Matter of Life and Death (1957) - Stairway to Heaven
A Canterbury Tale (1944) - Prelude
A Canterbury Tale (1944) - Prelude
Orchestra
Orchestra
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) - Commando Patrol
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) - Commando Patrol
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) - Prelude
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943) - Prelude
Orchestra
Orchestra
GURA MOCH RINN MI DUSGADH
GURA MOCH RINN MI DUSGADH
What are these that glow from afar?
What are these that glow from afar?
Performer
Performer
THE AFRICAN QUEEN (1951): Queen's Theme & Love Theme
THE AFRICAN QUEEN (1951): Queen's Theme & Love Theme
Nunc Dimittis in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral
Nunc Dimittis in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
Nunc Dimittis in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
Magnificat in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral
Magnificat in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
Magnificat in F Minor (feat. Allan Gray)
A Matter of Life and Death
A Matter of Life and Death
A Matter of Life and Death - Prelude
A Matter of Life and Death - Prelude
Prelude from A Matter of Life and Death (soundtr)
The Mill Went Round and Round
I See You Everywhere
Commando Patrol
Commando Patrol
