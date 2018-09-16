Red McKenzieBorn 14 October 1899. Died 7 February 1948
Red McKenzie
1899-10-14
Red McKenzie Biography (Wikipedia)
William 'Red' McKenzie (October 14, 1899 – February 7, 1948) was an American jazz vocalist and musician who played a comb as an instrument. He played the comb by placing paper, sometimes strips from the Evening World, over the tines and blowing on it, producing a sound like a kazoo.
Red McKenzie Tracks
I'm Building Up To An Awful Letdown
Bunny Berigan
I'm Building Up To An Awful Letdown
I'm Building Up To An Awful Letdown
Last played on
My Baby Came Home
Red McKenzie
My Baby Came Home
My Baby Came Home
Last played on
Dust Off The Old Pianna
Red McKenzie
Dust Off The Old Pianna
Dust Off The Old Pianna
Last played on
If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight
Coleman Hawkins
If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight
If I Could Be With You One Hour Tonight
Last played on
Hello Lola
Coleman Hawkins
Hello Lola
Hello Lola
Last played on
Red McKenzie Links
