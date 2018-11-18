Anni-Frid Synni, Dowager Princess Reuss of Plauen (née Lyngstad, born 15 November 1945) is a Norwegian-Swedish singer, songwriter, and environmentalist. She is best known as one of the lead singers of the Swedish pop band ABBA.

Born in Ballangen to a Norwegian mother and a German father, she grew up in Torshälla, and started her first solo career there, as a jazz singer in 1967, through a talent competition called New Faces. She won the competition with her song, En ledig dag, leading to a television appearance on Hylands Hörna on Dagen-H; as a result, she was signed by EMI, and in turn was signed by Stig Anderson's record label, Polar, after years of releasing several singles and an album, "Frida" under the earlier record label. Although she had moderate success in Sweden, as she was a contestant for Melodifestivalen 1969 with her song "Härlig är vår jord", she did not reach international fame until she joined ABBA, which has sold over 380 million albums and singles worldwide, making them one of the best-selling music acts in history. After the break-up of ABBA, she continued an international solo singing career with mixed success, releasing the albums Something's Going On (1982) and Shine (1984); the latter being her last international album to date. In 1996, Lyngstad recorded her final album in Swedish, Djupa andetag (Deep Breaths), released by Anderson Records, before retiring from music.