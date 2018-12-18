PickettywitchFormed 1969. Disbanded 1973
Pickettywitch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04px6gn.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/042a3275-fc9e-4e62-8fca-d4de874762da
Pickettywitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Pickettywitch was a British pop group. Fronted by singer Polly Brown (also billed as Polly Browne), the group became best known for its hit single, "That Same Old Feeling", which was written by Tony Macaulay and John Macleod. It reached number five in the UK Singles Chart in 1970.
Pickettywitch Tracks
That Same Old Feeling
Pickettywitch
That Same Old Feeling
That Same Old Feeling
Same Old Feeling
Pickettywitch
Same Old Feeling
Same Old Feeling
It's Like A Sad Old Kinds Movie
Pickettywitch
It's Like A Sad Old Kinds Movie
It's Like A Sad Old Kinds Movie
Sad Old Kinda Movie
Pickettywitch
Sad Old Kinda Movie
Sad Old Kinda Movie
Baby I Won't Let You Down
Pickettywitch
Baby I Won't Let You Down
Baby I Won't Let You Down
