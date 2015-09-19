Bernard "Bernie" Privin (February 12, 1919, New York City - October 8, 1999, New York City) was an American jazz trumpeter.

Privin was an autodidact on trumpet and played professionally while in his teens. He became a member of Harry Reser's band in 1937, then worked with Bunny Berigan, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Charlie Barnet, Mal Hallett, and Benny Goodman. He was drafted in 1943 and played from 1943 to 1946 with the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band in Europe. After returning to the United States, he worked with Goodman for once more, then became a staff musician for radio and television; he worked with NBC and then CBS, the latter well into the 1960s. Concomitantly he played as a session musician, especially with Goodman throughout the 1950s, as well as for musicians such as Sy Oliver and Al Caiola.

Privin played frequently in Europe from the 1960s onward; he played in Sweden multiple times in the 1960s, and was a member of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, under the direction of Warren Covington and Pee Wee Erwin, for tours of Europe in the mid-1970s. He was a member of the New York Jazz Repertory Company when it toured the Soviet Union in 1975.