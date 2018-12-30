The Temperance Seven
The Temperance Seven
The Temperance Seven Biography (Wikipedia)
The Temperance Seven is a British band originally active in the 1960s, specialising in 1920s-style jazz music.
The Temperance Seven Tracks
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
Pasadena
Pasadena
You're Driving Me Crazy
You're Driving Me Crazy
I Want To Be Happy
I Want To Be Happy
Hard Hearted Hannah
Hard Hearted Hannah
Bye Bye Baby
Bye Bye Baby
Chilli bom bom
Chilli bom bom
Dinah
Dinah
China Boy
China Boy
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Ukulele Lady
Ukulele Lady
East St Louis Toodle-oo
East St Louis Toodle-oo
